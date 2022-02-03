Nuclear power Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production will be delayed again

Regular electricity generation will begin with this information in July.

Olkiluoto Electricity production from the nuclear power plant’s third reactor, the EPR plant unit, will begin at the end of February instead of the beginning of February, says Teollisuuden Voima.

Last in late January, Industrial Power announcedthat electricity generation will start in the first half of February instead of the end of January previously estimated.

The start of electricity generation will be postponed to the end of February “due to the need for changes identified during the pilot phase”.

“During the trial operation phase of the OL3 plant unit, the need to change the automation related to the control functions of the plant unit and to perform additional tests related to the changes was noticed. Corrective measures are underway, but they will cause a delay in the trial operation program, ”Teollisuuden Voima says in a press release.

The Olkiluoto 3 reactor was started up on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Regular electricity production will begin next July.