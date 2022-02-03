RiotGames finally decided to expand the universe of League of Legendsand not only exploring other genres in the world of video games, but also expanding into other media, such as television.

Last year, the first season of Arcane came to Netflix and took the world by surprise. Riot and Fortiche Production They gave us one of the best animated series that currently exist on the platform, and each of the characters in it had a chance to shine.

Particularly, Arcane tells us the story by Jinx and Vi, two sisters who suffered completely different fates. Both characters were designed specifically for League of legendsand this time we are going to talk about Sawthe watchman of Piltover.

Saw debuted within League of Legends the November 19, 2012and despite being a champion with almost a decade in the game, she remains the go-to choice for many players, both in the competitive and casual scenes.

This character stood out for being a melee fighter capable of inflicting a lot of damage on her opponents thanks to the combination of her abilities.

Saw it is commonly used in the Jungle, but has also been seen in the top lane, and in extremely rare instances, it can also be used in the mid lane with somewhat mixed results.

Ultimate ability of Vi, Cease and Desistallows her to close the distance between her and her opponent as well as offering a bit crowd control. This particular tool is extremely effective for ganksmaking Vi an ideal champion for the Jungle.

In the series, Vi is portrayed as some kind of anti-hero who is willing to do anything to win back her sister’s trust. jinx. Initially, it was unknown how Vi ended up allying with caitlynbut Arcane finally solved this mystery.

Throughout its history in League of Legends, Saw has been constantly going in and out of the meta, but his kit is so effective that even with the nerfscontinued to be a relevant champion for many. Saw will return for the second season of Arcanewhich is currently in production but does not yet have a release date.

Via: League of Legends