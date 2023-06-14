Paolo Del Debbio to Barbara D’Urso: “You are allowed to cry”

A sentence that Paolo Del Debbio addressed to Barbara D’Urso during the special Tg5 broadcast on the death of Silvio Berlusconi on the evening of Tuesday 13 June has gone viral on social media.

Guest of the program, the presenter, in connection from the studio of Afternoon 5, spoke of his relationship with the former prime minister: “I have a very deep sadness in my heart. I made this connection from the heart, in this studio I sit only when I interview politicians and the last one I interviewed was Silvio himself”.

“He was connected from home, we chatted, delightful as always, he loved me very much and respected me. Before the recording he told me that he was at home with Marta Fascina and wanted me to go and see them to get to know her, because she too followed me and respected me so much” added Barbara D’Urso.

Once the presenter’s speech was over, the journalist Paolo Del Debbio stated: “As soon as we start reporting, you are allowed to cry as much as you want, since you held him back for the whole interview”.

“…as soon as it comes to service, you are allowed to cry all you want…” a bad joke or teasing? #TG5 pic.twitter.com/ANuhstwC1N — sergiomarcoc (@sergiomarcoc) June 13, 2023

In the studio, the chill descended with Barbara D’Urso herself who would seem to have expressed her disappointment with a slight movement of the head, while the offending sentence then disappeared, as she points out Fanpagesfrom Mediaset Infinity, the Alfa Romeo streaming service.

Many have wondered if Del Debbio’s sentence was a dig aimed at Barbara D’Urso or if it was simply a bad joke.