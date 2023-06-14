In WhatsApp, there are tricks that are not because of new updates and features, but because of information protection and privacy management. These actions are more significant to safeguard our personal and sensitive data.

One of them is the “exclusive mode“, which is related to the handling of the states and the privacy when sharing them.

If you want to prevent all contacts on your list from seeing your posts and only want to give access to selected users, here’s how to turn it on step-by-step.

Whatsapp’s “exclusive mode” is similar to content management implemented on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, as it allows you to control who can view your posts and stories. To activate it on Android devices, follow these simple steps:

Enter the “States” section in the application. Once there, press the three dots located in the upper right corner of the screen. Doing so will display the “State Privacy” option. On the new screen that appears, you can select the contacts with whom you want to share your stories on WhatsApp. Choose one or more users. When selecting the contacts, you will see that a green button with a “check” icon is activated, which validates the changes made on that screen.

To make sure you have followed these steps correctly, share a status and you will be able to verify that only the contacts you previously selected will be able to see it. In this way, you can have greater control over the privacy of your publications on WhatsApp.

The “exclusive mode” in WhatsApp offers several advantages that allow users to have more control over who can see their statuses and thus keep their privacy intact. Here are some of the notable benefits of enabling this feature:

Selective privacy: One of the most significant advantages of “exclusive mode” is the ability to select the contacts with whom you want to share your statuses.

This gives you full control over who can see your posts, preventing them from being accessible to everyone on your contact list.

You can choose to share your statuses only with close friends, family members, or specific groups, thus maintaining greater privacy in your digital life.

Increased security: By restricting the visibility of your statuses to a select group of contacts, you reduce the chances of your personal and sensitive information falling into the wrong hands.

This is especially useful if you want to share more intimate or confidential posts, such as family photos, personal moments, or details from your everyday life that you prefer to keep in a closer circle.