Lewis Hamiltonseven-time F1 World Champion, will become a driver for the Scuderia Ferrari from 2025taking the place vacated by Carlos Sainz. The negotiation in Italy was anticipated by Corriere della Sera and, as the hours passed, more and more confirmations arrived. There Mercedes held an extraordinary meeting during which Toto Wolff announced Hamilton's departure to the team via Zoom. At 8.00 pm Italian time on Thursday 1 February 2024, Mercedes should take an official position, confirming the news with a press release.

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is close to becoming Ferrari driver in Formula 1, with the official announcement appearing imminent. The crucial difference compared to previous negotiations appears to have been a dinner with the president of Ferrari, John Elkann, along with numerous phone calls. The friendship formed with Fred Vasseur and above all an exit clause in Hamilton's contract, which takes into account his age (39 years), are now making the difference.

In 2025 Lewis Hamilton will be Charles Leclerc's teammate at Ferrari

Therefore, after the multi-year renewal of the contract Charles LeclercFerrari is now signing Lewis Hamilton, who he will replace from 2025 Carlos Sainz. After his farewell to the Rossa, the Spanish driver's future will probably be uncertain Audiwith possible commitments in rallies and in Formula 1 starting from 2026.

Hamilton like Schumacher?

Lewis Hamilton he is the most successful driver in history with 103 victories in 332 Grands Prix and 7 World Titlesmany like Michael Schumacher. In the past he was associated with Ferrari on at least three occasions, but the negotiations never materialised. Recent rumors of a possible move to Maranello have emerged despite the renewal of the contract with Mercedes for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Hamilton, who has just turned 39, considers the possibility of joining Ferrari as the last call to fulfill his dream, especially in light of a technical situation that seems to offer him greater certainties in Maranello compared to Brackley. Dinner with the president John Elkann seems to have been a key moment in this sensational transition.

The role of Ferrari President John Elkann was decisive for Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari

Hamilton in Ferrari would bring not only quality, knowledge and prestige to the Maranello Scuderia, but also charisma and a status of superstar outside the world championship tracks. In fact, his presence would make a significant contribution to the relaunch of Ferrari's fashion project, considering his frequent involvement on the catwalks and in the international jet set.

