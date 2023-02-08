As if it were a dream that vanished from one day to the next, it’s like Manuel Navarro Vazquez known as the “Gigio Mole” Vazquez remembers his life above the boxing rings, because after beat great boxers of the 1970sNow he lives on the streets.

The encounter for which he is remembered Navarro Vazquez occurred on December 29, 1974, when he faced the favorite José “Lupe” Pintor, who owned a terrifying 41-4 record back then.

The fight took place in Hermosillo, Sonora to ten rounds and although the first three rounds illuminated a path to victory for Pintor, who found himself cornered like David against Golead, Topo Gigio took all his courage and knocked out his challenger in the fifth round.

This victory gave Manuel Navarro Vázquez a great prestige that over the years ended and now few are those who remember his feat.

In his own opinion, who defeated the bantamweight champion, narrated that that day everything was joy, because the celebration that his managers gave him was unforgettable, because he had everything he asked for.

However, now no one remembers him and he is sad that his knowledge as a boxer is no longer recognized.

“Now they don’t even peel me, what a pity, it makes me sad. But I asked God to take care of me and help me”mentioned Navarro who also recognized that all those who called themselves his friends disappeared.