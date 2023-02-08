An aviation expert revealed a fatality rate of 44 percent for passengers sitting in the aisle seats in the middle of the plane, compared to 28 percent for the same seats in the back.

CQQ professor Doug Drury told the website: The ConversationBecause aisle seats do not provide a barrier on one side, the possibility of passenger collision increases.

He added that “passengers may have a better chance of survival, in the middle seats and window seats in the middle part of the plane,” pointing out at the same time that “the chances of dying in a plane accident have less to do with where you sit, and more with the circumstances surrounding the accident.” .

And he went on to explain that in 1989, Flight 323 of the “United” company crashed in Sioux City, Iowa, USA, 184 of the 269 passengers survived, most of whom were sitting behind the first class near the front of the plane..

A 35-year investigation by the magazine “TIMESeats in the back third of the plane have a 32 percent fatality rate, compared to 39 percent in the middle third and 38 percent in the front third..

According to a study from the University of Greenwich, many crash survivors sit near the emergency exit because they have a faster way out of the plane..

The researchers found that seats near emergency exits and up to 5 rows of them provide a better chance of escaping, in the event of a fire, noting that “when sitting 6 rows or more away from the exit, the chances of death far outweigh the chances of survival.”“.

Scientists also examined the testimonies of 2,000 survivors of 105 air crashes around the world, and found that “when it comes to surviving a fire in an aircraft, those in the aisle have a higher chance of survival (65 per cent) than those seated Next to a window (58 percent).

Passengers in the front of the plane had a 65 per cent chance of escaping, while those in the back had only a 53 per cent chance..

A study also focused on a fire that occurred on a plane at Manchester Airport in 1985, which claimed the lives of 55 people on board the plane. Airtours 737 due to an engine explosion.

One side of the plane caught fire, blocking several exits. The study found that passengers who died were mostly seated more than twice the distance from usable exits, compared to those who survived..

It is noteworthy that all aircraft must pass a safety test, so that they are unloaded from passengers within 90 seconds. During these tests, the flight crew assists passengers in their exit.

But reports said that the experimental situations did not accurately reflect the reality when accidents occurred, as they “do not take into account the social ties between passengers”, such as adults helping children escape, for example..

And she pointed out that “the exits may be unusable or blocked, or some members of the flight crew may have died during the accident, in addition to the fact that passengers in the test are more likely to comply with the instructions of the flight crew than in emergency situations.”.

According to a 2008 study, “In real emergency situations, passengers may have a choice of which directions to flee, so they may ignore crew orders and try to use the closest exit to them.”