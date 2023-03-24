Diletta Leotta is pregnant with Loris Karius: the announcement on social networks | VIDEO

After numerous rumors, the official announcement has arrived: Diletta Leotta is pregnant with Loris Karius. This was communicated by the couple themselves through a video posted on both of their social networks.

In the video, the Dazn journalist and the Newcastle goalkeeper can be seen exchanging tender effusions with the visibly excited Diletta Leotta.

“We have to tell you something…but do you already know? – wrote Diletta Leotta on hers profile Instagram – Let’s explode with joy! Us and my belly”.

It had been rumored for some time that the journalist was pregnant. In fact, on social networks, several users had noticed a suspicious tummy, but so far those directly concerned had neither confirmed nor denied, further fueling the rumors and indiscretions about her possible pregnancy.

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius have been a couple since last October: also on that occasion the two made the relationship official on social media.

Among those who commented on the post with which Diletta Leotta made it official that she was pregnant, there is Elodie, a great friend of the journalist, Elettra Lamborghini, Giulia Salemi, Chiara Francini and several other well-known faces from the world of entertainment and sport.

Long engaged to the former Sky executive Matteo Mammì, Diletta Leotta, before meeting Loris Karius, had affairs with the boxer Daniele Scardina and with the Turkish actor Can Yaman.