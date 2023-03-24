The debate around the bill brought forward by the League which would also like prison for pregnant women and to which were added today the words of the Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli: «If a mother is convicted and ends up in prison, her parental authority must be deprived of her, given that if she goes to prison it means that a serious crime has been committed punishable by at least 5 years. On the other hand, the situation for the mother who is in prison for precautionary custody is different – observes the exponent of the Brothers of Italy -. In that case, attenuated detention is fine and can be spent either in the ICAM or in family homes. I don’t know the League’s bill in detail – observes Cirielli – now I am dealing with foreign affairs and no longer with justice, but that of the parental authority taken away from the convicted was the subject of a bill of mine presented in the last legislature. A position that I feel like confirming even today».



They want to raise these children inside a prison Annalisa Cuzzocrea March 24, 2023

Matteo Renzi immediately responded to him via Twitter: «Removing parental authority from convicted mothers means understanding little of law but above all it means not understanding anything about humanity. The members of the Meloni government must stop going out of bars and think about governing, if they can”.