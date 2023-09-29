The clans of the two boxers confirm the signing of the contract: probable date 23 December. The unified heavyweight title is up for grabs, it hasn’t happened since 1999

The match that everyone in the boxing world wanted will finally happen. Tyson Fury will challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the “undisputed” heavyweight title, valid for all categories. The Englishman will put the WBC belt up for grabs, the Ukrainian the WBO, WBA and IBF belts. It will be the first time the heavyweight title has been unified since 1999, when Lennox Lewis held it.

In Arabia — The clans of the two boxers confirm the signing of the contract. The match will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, the new mecca of boxing and not just football. The probable date is December 23, but it has not yet been established. Fury will also fight in Riyadh on October 29th in a non-title exhibition match against former UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou, who has never fought a boxing match. An obvious result, but in the event of Fury’s injury or injury it could postpone the long-awaited match. But the river of money that he will generate is a guarantee that, one way or another, it will happen. See also Nicolás Larcamón sets an example of respect for Rayados in the middle of a press conference

The post — Fury posted one of the usual irreverent messages on Instagram: “I do what I say. I say what I do. Undisputed. This is the era of the Gipsy King. Your rabbit escape is ending Usyk. Thanks to the reign (of Saudi Arabia)”. Frank Warren and Alex Krassyuk, agents of the two boxers, are satisfied with the agreement. Both contenders are undefeated: Fury 33 wins and a draw, Usyk 21 wins. It will be the match of the year, if not yet another match of the century.

September 30, 2023 (modified September 30, 2023 | 00:37)

