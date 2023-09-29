Migration has become a hot topic in Slovakia and Poland ahead of the upcoming elections on September 30 and October 15. Politicians raise this much-debated issue to galvanize voters and governments reintroduce border controls in the region.

In recent weeks, a rise in illegal immigration on the Balkan route to Slovakia has led local politicians to call for greater border control. This situation comes before the legislative elections on September 30, in which Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian populist party SMER-SD hope to make a comeback.

Poland also saw a resurgence of immigration as a hot topic ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 15. The ruling conservative party, Law and Justice (PiS), which faces the center-right party Civic Coalition (KO) in a close election, made immigration one of the central issues of its campaign with the aim of winning votes.

“For some right-wing parties, immigration has always been a forbidden topic,” says Alena Kudzko, vice president of Policy and Programming at the Bratislava think tank GLOBSEC. However, in recent weeks, more centrist-leaning parties began campaigning on immigration in the hope of grabbing votes at the last minute, she adds.

🇸🇰 Average of the last polls

Smer: 18.9

PS: 18.5

Hlas: 12.8

OĽaNO: 8.8

Republic: 7.3

SaS: 6.5

KDH: 6

SNS: 5.9

SR: 4.6

Demokrati: 3.5

Alliance: 3.2

ĽSNS: 1.4 pic.twitter.com/2mhDLfAljP — Slovakia Elects (@SlovakiaElects) September 29, 2023



The speeches were similar across the board: “many politicians declared: ‘we must protect Slovakia; immigration is not safe for Slovaks,'” says Kudzko. Even the pro-European social democratic party HLAS-SD, hoping to ride the wave of anti-immigration sentiment prevailing in Slovak society, ran advertisements reading “Stop illegal immigration” just weeks before the election.

Reintroduction of border controls in the region

The spike in illegal immigration on the Balkan route to central Europe also led some Slovak politicians to call for stricter border controls.

In recent months, Slovakia has seen an increase in the number of migrants, many of them from Afghanistan and Syria. In the first eight months of 2023, the country recorded about 24,500 migrants who had entered illegally, most of them coming from Serbia through Hungary.

The increasing number of illegal immigrants crossing its borders led neighboring Poland to introduce checks on vehicles crossing the border from Slovakia on September 25. This came after the Czech Republic and Austria reintroduced border controls with Slovakia last year to stem the flow of migrants.

Some politicians blame Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the sudden influx of migrants, part of an effort to boost his anti-immigration colleague Robert Fico’s chances of returning to office on September 30. Many of the migrants now in Slovakia had no difficulty entering the country from Hungary, and Orban is believed to have convicted more than 1,400 people of human trafficking.

Leadership – Social Democracy (Smer – SD) party leader Robert Fico attends a televised election debate on September 26, 2023 in Bratislava. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP) © VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP

Fico regularly highlighted the rise in illegal immigration during the election campaign. “We want to remind the Slovak government that it has all the options – legislative, technical and personnel – to reactivate border controls on the Slovak-Hungarian border,” he said during a press conference broadcast on Facebook.

Slovakia’s interim government, led by Prime Minister Ludovít Odor, said it is impossible to seal the border with Hungary, which stretches 650 km. He sent up to 500 soldiers to help police patrol border areas and took steps to quickly register migrants.

In a recent poll, migration was third on the list of voters’ concerns, with 15% of them saying they were concerned about illegal immigration. “Politicians are trying to appeal to this concerned segment of the population by asking for a much tougher stance on migration,” Kudzko said.

Parties campaigning for tougher immigration policies know that the issue occupies an even more prominent place on the agenda of their supporters. Between 20% and 30% of voters of SMER-SD and the far-right parties, SNS and Republika, say that migration is the biggest problem in Slovakia, a much higher percentage than that of the entire population.

But Kudzko believes that the illegal migration situation in Slovakia has been exaggerated in the run-up to the elections. “The truth is that most people don’t stay. Transit countries, like Slovakia, know that they just have to let the migrants pass,” he says, while comparing the situation with that of Poland, where migrants who manage to cross the Polish-Belarusian border often continue on to Germany. .

“Fear of immigration” in Poland

A battle is raging in Poland between PiS and the Civic Platform for future control of Parliament, with migration “used to create excitement and mobilize voters,” according to Andrzej Bobinski, political analyst at Polityka Insight.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on September 29 that Poland will maintain its veto of a European Union migration pact, while the bloc seeks an agreement to share responsibility for asylum seekers who arrive in Europe outside the crossings. official borders.

Polish leaders, voicing opposition to the European Union’s plan to resettle migrants and asylum seekers within the bloc, have frequently argued that they have already met their migrant quota by hosting nearly a million Ukrainian refugees since the beginning. from the war.

A feeling of war fatigue is also setting in in Ukraine. The far-right Confederacja (Confederation) party claims Poland is not getting the gratitude it deserves for arming Ukraine and accepting its refugees.

The emergence of Confederation has put pressure on the Polish political class, as PiS could be forced to accept it as a coalition partner to remain in power.

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki arrives at the European Council Summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on June 29, 2023. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) © LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

Several factors could work against the ruling party on election day. “The migrant crisis on the border with Belarus in [2021] …caused a big scare in Poland. Pis built a wall and they continue to organize events like press conferences around the wall every day,” says Bobinski.

The ruling party led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski also frequently uses photos of the recent events in Lampedusa. Earlier this month, some 8,500 migrants arrived on the small Italian fishing island in the space of a few days, overwhelming the tourist destination.

“People are not going to change their minds, they will vote for PiS or KO. The only thing both parties can do is mobilize their voters, who belong to very polarized sides,” says Bobinski.

However, “whatever happens at the end of the day, for many people deep in their souls there is a fear of emigration,” concludes Bobinski.

*With AFP; adapted from its English original.