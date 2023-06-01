He tried to sidetrack the investigation, hoping to get away with it. But in the end she had to confess everything. Of how she took her life, of how she tried to burn her body, of the concealment of her corpse. Alessandro Impagnatiello and the lies told before the confession: there are really many, in a vain attempt not to bring out the truth, which had taken the life of comrade Giulia Tramontano.

The 30 year old man he had told another version to those who were investigating the disappearance of Giulia Tramontano. He had said that he had gone out on Sunday morning to go to work, while his partner was still sleeping in her bed.

Then he said that he had returned home in the early afternoon and had not found his partner seven months pregnant. He had worried and so he had reported missing, telling the Carabinieri that she had disappeared. But in reality she knew very well what had happened to Giulia.

He also said that his mother had told him that Julia wasn’t there and that the backpack with the wallet was left at home, with no trace of the cell phone. She did not have a season ticket for public transport, to make it appear that she had left voluntarily.

He had also told that money was missing, 400 and 500 euros. And she also lied to Giulia’s family, who ran to Senago from Campania after the news that Giulia had gone missing.

Alessandro Impagnetiello, too many lies. The lover also relates the man’s last words

Speaking today is also an American colleague, Alessandro’s lover, to whom the man allegedly said: “She’s gone, now I’m free”. She also wrote to her that the baby that the 29-year-old was carrying was not hers.

Probably the umpteenth lies so as not to lose the relationship with that woman, who however was frightened after the disappearance of Giulia, who had discovered their relationship. The two women were also meet that afternoon.