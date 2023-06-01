Movie review | The true story of a passport forger during Nazi Germany is a soulless European “quality film”

The subject would require a strong dramatic narrative and intensity to support it, but Väärentäjä doesn’t have that.

Drama

The Counterfeiter (Der Passfälscher), directed by Maggie Peren. 111 min. K12. ★★

Passports and forged identity papers for persecuted Jews in Nazi-controlled Berlin Samson “Cioma” Schönhausin the story would certainly make a good movie, but Forger isn’t it.

Schönhaus forged hundreds of passports and lived for a long time under the fear of being discovered, until he was able to escape on a bicycle to Switzerland – with the help of a military passport he himself forged. Schönhaus’ parents and grandmother were murdered in concentration camps, but he himself died at the age of 92 in 2015.

Director-writer-actor Maggie Peren has both written and directed A counterfeiter. Schönhaus is mentioned as the second screenwriter, so maybe he had time to be involved in the project before his death. At least it is based on his memoirs published in 2004.

The movie at the beginning Cioma (Louis Hofmann) lives in his parents’ large apartment in Berlin and works with a special permit in a metal workshop that manufactures weapons. The parents have been sent “to the east”, i.e. to concentration camps, and their chattels have been transferred to the state. His friend Detlev (Jonathan Berlin).

Jewish youths try to take joy out of the dreary everyday life, for example by daringly dressing up in German navy uniforms and going dancing.

Cioma gets a job in an organization that forges passports for Jews. At the same time, he meets and falls in love with a young woman (Luna Wedler), who doesn’t even tell Cioma his real name. Before long, the Gestapo ring tightens around Cioma and she has to start thinking about escaping.

Like the subject would require a strong dramatic narrative and intensity to support it, but there is none About the counterfeiter is found. It just lurches forward to come to life properly in just a few scenes.

In addition, the film is plagued by a strange vagueness, both in the characters, the time frame and the events. Cioma’s character is also strange, as if the constantly smiling young man doesn’t understand the events around him at all, or at least doesn’t know how to react to them appropriately.

The anxiety and seriousness of the situation is not conveyed to the viewer either, who at some point begins to feel pained by the narration, which resembles a smooth section of a film. What should take the viewer along becomes a tediously flat and colorless stream of lifeless scenes, a lifeless European “quality film”.

The story the fundamental tragedy only appears in the end credits of the film, from which it becomes clear that Cioma Schönhaus was indeed the only one of the real Jewish characters in the film who escaped the persecutions alive. Both Detlev and Cioma’s unnamed girlfriend as well as the one who led the fake organization Franz Kaufmann were victims of the Nazis.

Screenplay by Maggie Peren and Cioma Schönhauser, starring Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler, Nina Gummich.