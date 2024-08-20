The next regulation Sanremo Festival 2025made public today, August 20, introduces several new features. Among the most significant changes, there is the new voting system and the Cover evening missing that outcome that affects the final of the competition.

Going in order on the regulationthe 24 artists in the competition and the return of the “New Proposals” category are confirmed. Carlo Conti, artistic director and host, returns to Sanremo after successfully leading the 2015, 2016 and 2017 editions. The presenter will lead the 75th edition of the Festival, live on Rai 1 from 11 to 15 February 2025, offering five evenings of great music.

The New Proposals four young artists will compete for the title. The 24 Big in the competition will compete for victory, with the Cover night not influencing the final outcome of the Sanremo Festival. On the final night, when the votes will reopen for the five finalists, the points accumulated up to that point will not be reset. The last vote will be added to those of the previous nights (excluding the Cover night).

Regarding the juries of Sanremo, the Radio Jury is also confirmed, while the winner of the Festival, in the three days following the proclamation, will not be able to participate in broadcasts on channels other than Rai.

On the single evenings of Sanremo, in the first (Tuesday), all 24 Champions will perform, and the songs will be voted by the Jury of the Press Room, TV and Web. In the second (Wednesday), 12 Champions will perform, voted by the public via Televoting and by the Radio Jury, with a weight of 50% each. The New Proposals will compete in a first semi-final, judged by the public, by the Jury of the Press Room, TV and Web, and by the Radio Jury, to determine the first finalist.

The third evening (Thursday) will follow a similar format, with the second semifinal of the New Proposals, from which the second finalist will emerge. The fourth (Friday) will be dedicated to the Covers, with the contestants who will be on stage together with other guests to reinterpret famous songs. The Covers will be judged by the public via Televoting (34%), by the Press, TV and Web (33%) and by the Radio Jury (33%), with a separate ranking. On the same evening, the final of the New Proposals will also take place between the two finalists, with a similar voting system. In the fifth and last night (Saturday), the 24 competing songs will be performed again and voted on by the three juries (Televoting 34%, Press Room, TV and Web 33%, Radio 33%).

The final result will be an average of the votes of the performance nights. The top five ranked songs will compete again, with a new vote that will determine the winner of the Sanremo Festival.