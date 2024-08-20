Ciudad Juárez— The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office the person likely responsible for a homicide that occurred last night in the Del Real neighborhood.

This is Luis RS, 50 years old, who allegedly beat to death a subject who broke into his father’s house, located at 7047 Cacamatzin Street, a few meters from Mitla Street.

He apparently defended his father, an 81-year-old man, who surprised the robber, who began to beat him, said a police commander.

Seeing the safety of the elderly man at risk, Luis RS took a metal pipe and hit the alleged thief several times until he killed him, for which he was arrested.

The State Investigation Agency will determine its responsibility in the coming hours.