Beasts 2024: previews and guests of the first episode, 2 April

This evening, Tuesday 2 April 2024, at 9.20 pm the first episode of Belve 2024 will be broadcast, Francesca Fagnani's cult broadcast in which the journalist interviews figures from the world of politics, sport and entertainment. In total, as in previous editions, five episodes should be broadcast. But who are the guests and the previews this evening? Here is all the information.

Previews and guests

Carla Bruni, Matteo Salvini and Loredana Bertè are the first guests of the new season of the cult Rai 2 program created and hosted by Francesca Fagnani.

The iconic face-to-faces in which the journalist compares herself, without discounts, with great figures from the world of entertainment, politics, customs and news of our country are back. Guests willing to get involved and answer the presenter's clear, direct and often irreverent questions.

Three guests per episode and, new for the season, an unprecedented “singing space”. In addition to the usual interviews, five artists will take turns on the “Belve” stage, protagonists of a moment of great entertainment, in the always surprising style of the program. The guest of the first episode will be Paola Turci.

The space dedicated to comedy has also been confirmed with the return of Carmine Del Grosso's “Belve” to the family who, in the surreal role of “interview heater”, will compete with decidedly “underground” Beasts. The “Heterobasics” could not be missing, namely Valeria De Angelis and Maria Chiara Cicolani, the two Roman girls discovered by “Belve” who conquered the web with their thousand shades of “basic hetero males”. Finally, the closing theme has been confirmed with all the guests of the episode off-air, which over the years has become one of the most awaited moments by the public.

Beasts 2024: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Belve 2024 on Rai 2? In total, five episodes will be broadcast: the first on Tuesday 2 April 2024; the fifth and last on Tuesday 30 April 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Tuesday 2 April 2024 TODAY

Second episode: Tuesday 9 April 2024

Third episode: Tuesday 16 April 2024

Fourth episode: Tuesday 23 April 2024

Fifth episode: Tuesday 30 April 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to see Beasts 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.