“The Italian Lung Screening Network (Risp) in Italy makes us understand that screening is possible even for a very scary disease like lung cancer.” This was stated by Silvia Novello, oncologist and president of Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe (Walce), in her speech at the press conference in Rome to present the new Position Paper ‘Lung cancer: the main way is early diagnosis’, produced with the unconditional contribution of Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

“Thanks to the memberships we have obtained, the Risp network has also disproved doubts about compliance. In fact, we have achieved the objectives that the minister had given us, that is, to recruit 10 thousand people at risk throughout the national territory, and we have done it in a short time, in about a year and a half”, Novello reports.

“Some regions are not in the 18 participating centers,” he emphasizes. “The next step is to expand the network and keep the entire machine active, without forgetting that 20% of lung tumors that affect people who have never smoked,” he concludes.