“Lung cancer is a tumor whose incidence has increased significantly, we believe that subjects at risk, who also have a demonstrable genetic predisposition, should be immediately included in screening with lung CT scans, because prevention is fundamental for us”. Simona Loizzo, member of the editorial panel and leader of the Lega in the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, said this on the sidelines of the press conference ‘Lung cancer, the main way is early diagnosis’, an event to present the Position Paper, with the unconditional contribution of Johnson&Johnson MedTech, held at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome.