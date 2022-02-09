Novavax covid vaccine, first deliveries in Europe from 21 February 2022. The European Commission predicts this, as reported by the spokesman for the EU health executive, Stefan de Keersmaecker, during the press briefing in Brussels.

US biotech stocks left over 15% on the Nasdaq yesterday after the company told Reuters, Barron’s reported, that it delivered fewer doses than expected. The Novavax vaccine is rather expected because, being based on a more traditional technology, it could convince those who hesitate to do so because they are wary of Pfizer and Moderna messenger RNA vaccines.