Columns We have a welfare bomb for children and young people in our hands – it’s like a tsunami whose devastation is yet to be seen

For a family in need of money, even one hobby can be a place not to do it, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

“This is like a tsunami whose wave has not yet descended: all destruction is yet to be seen. ”

“Up to 200,000 Finns visit the bread queues every year.”

“Poverty among families with children has tripled since the 1990s. 126,000 children live in poor families, a greater number at risk of poverty and exclusion. ”

Such comments came to light when I followed the speeches of social workers and researchers at a national seminar a couple of weeks ago.

Findings from the field got worried.

It is already known that those who were already in a particularly vulnerable position before the pandemic have been hit hardest by the exceptional circumstances.

The well-being of children and young people in particular has deteriorated, according to recent studies. It is not difficult to conclude that it has been affected by distance learning, breaks in hobbies and the difficult financial situation of many homes.

According to the school health survey mental nausea has increased. Physically not well: according to national Move measurements, in some places in Finland up to half of fifth and eighth grade students are so weak in physical conditionthat it may hinder their ability to cope in everyday life.

At the same time, some children and young people are perhaps doing better than ever, despite the pandemic. But what happens in the future that at least one in ten – or more – is in danger of falling into the spiral of inferiority?

I think in the evening when I rushed to my three sons for football and floorball training along Helsinki.

I calculated that there are more than 500 euros a month in membership fees and equipment fees in our family for guided hobbies alone, even though the sports are not the most expensive and the children are still in primary school.

For a family in need of money, a single hobby can be a place not to do it.

The high cost of exercise has already spawned citizens’ initiativewhich calls for a right to deduct children’s sports taxes.

Fortunately, something has already been done about it, I noticed from the principal’s Wilma message. In the afternoons, the school offers free coding or a video workshop, for example. The state supports “Finnish model of hobbies” by EUR 17 million this school year.

But are a few million subsidies enough to dismantle the billion-dollar welfare bomb that lies ahead?

The author is a journalist, TV producer and non-fiction writer.