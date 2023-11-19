The Serbian Novak Djokovic defeated Italian Jannik Sinner in the final of the ATP Finals of Turin with another exhibition that closed in two sets, by a double 6-3, and was proclaimed ‘Master’ for the seventh time in his career, therefore surpassing the Swiss Roger Federer, with whom he tied on six titles.

Carlos Alcaraz already warned after his defeat this Saturday in the semifinals: ““Djokovic has shown why he is the best in the world.” And he did it again in the final. He accomplished the two objectives he set for himself. The Serbian is at the top of the ranking and at the top of the Masters Cups. He surpassed Roger Federer and is above everyone.

At 36 years old he is the oldest ‘Master’ and Sinner, who had signed one of his best tournaments so far, could only be a mere spectator of his meeting with glory. He could do nothing about the Serbian’s display, absolutely deserving of victory in his umpteenth exhibition with a racket.

The ‘Master’ did not hesitate for a single moment in the final. He expanded his legend against a Sinner who had beaten him just a few days ago, but at the moment of absolute truth he had no choice against Djokovic. Because the Serbian, who went from less to more during the tournament, once again exhibited, as he already did against Alcaraz, his superiority and his dominance of the scene in this racket sport of which he is currently the owner.

Not even the ‘lost generation’, Tsitsipas, Medvedev or Zverev; Not even the ‘new generation’, the Sinner, Alcaraz or Rune, could minimize the absolute ‘Master’ in his territory, on an indoor hard court that welcomes him with open arms, in which he performs with a naturalness on par with a few, the one he understands better than anyone and the one he gets the most out of. It’s not just his groundstrokes and serves, it’s his incredible shots with which he defends himself by attacking.

He took the first game of the match blank, warning of what was to come. On his second serve he only conceded one point. And in the fourth game he scored the ‘break’, curiously at a time when Sinner decided not to ask for a challenge to a ball that had entered and gave the breaking point to number one, who did not waste it. In his serves, he barely played, with 7 straight in the first set. He guided his victory with authority.

He knew he was a winner from the first moment. I do not hesitate for a single moment before the young Italian sensation, supported by a Pala Alpitour who this time could do little to stop the torrent of play of a ‘Nole’ unleashed, that he took his revenge seriously after what he suffered in the group stage against Jannik, unprotected in his own home, incapable of doing damage, of defending himself, of attacking, the solidity of Djokovic, winner from the beginning, is a credit to him.

The Serbian’s superiority was such that Sinner could only turn to his bench and ask: “What do I do?”, almost seeking divine help among his team, a burning nail to hold onto to stop the bleeding he was suffering against the best player. of the circuit.

‘Nole’ did not take his foot off the accelerator, which showed, once again, its eagerness for titles. A devastating, overwhelming mentality that once again placed him at the top, once again alone, above absolutely everyone. He is the player with the most Grand Slams and the absolute ‘Master’.

Djokovic broke Sinner’s serve in the first game of the second set with astonishing ease, to love. Sinner once again asked his bench for divine help. He confirmed the ‘break’ with a blank game on his serve and had three break options on the next one. They were saved by Sinner, who stayed in the fight.

But not even when he had Djokovic against the ropes for the first time, when he managed to win two break points, could he beat him. He kept ‘Nole’ calm, undaunted, and avoided the breakup. Sinner helplessly punched his towel. It was impossible, he couldn’t do anything. And he was giving everything, much more settled than in the first set.

The Italian won the longest game of the match, 4-3 in favor of Djokovic, almost 20 minutes of exchanges and blows that brought out his first smile, for the first time capable of stopping ‘Nole’, although he only extended sucker Punch. A double fault from Sinner ended the battle that always had a single owner.

Djokovic extended his reign in Turin. He showed why he is still number one, gave another tennis masterclass and emerged as absolute dominator of the Masters Cup. Seven wins in the tournament that closes the year and 24 Grand Slams. Djokovic is historic.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

