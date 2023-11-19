The season 6 of ‘The Crown‘ premiered and released its first four episodes. This Netflix series created by Peter Morgan narrates the most important events during the reign of Isabel II, as well as the lives of the monarch’s closest relatives. Currently, said fiction is in the course of its last installment, which will be divided into 2 parts. The first, which has already been released, tells the period before the tragic death of Princess Diana, as well as the consequences of said event.

If you are a fan of the series, then you cannot miss this article, in which we will tell you which actors participate in the final season and which characters they play in the story.

Who are the actors and characters of ‘The Crown’, season 6?

1. Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The British actress, who played Dolores Umbridge in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, brings the queen to life Isabel II. Staunton will repeat the role in said role, which she has performed since season 5 of the series after replacing Olivia Colman, this due to the character’s narrated stage, which required an older actress.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Netflix

2. Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Jonathan Pryce76, plays the prince philip, who was the husband of Elizabeth II until his death in 2021. The Briton participated in various films, such as ‘Carrington’, ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘GI Joe’, among others. In addition, he acted in well-known series, being ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Taboo’ the last before entering ‘The Crown’.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Photo: Netflix

3. Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

The 33-year-old French actress, who has Australian and Polish nationality, plays in ‘The Crown’ to Diana, the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 after a tragic car accident. The model also gave life to Ayesha in volumes 2 and 3 of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, and was also part of the cast of ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘Everest’, ‘Tenet’, etc.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Photo: Netflix

4. Dominic West as Prince Charles

the english actor Dominic Westwho participated in the films ‘Star Wars: the Phantom Menace’, ‘Chicago’, ‘300’, ‘Johnny English Reborn’, ‘Tomb Raider’, among others, is the Prince carlos in the Netflix series, ‘The Crown’thus repeating the role he has occupied since season 5.

Dominic West as Prince Charles. Photo: Netflix

5. Rufus Kampa as Prince William

Kampa is the second actor to play the prince williameldest son of Charles and Diana, who in season 6 of ‘The Crown’ It is found during the adolescence stage.

Rufus Kampa as Prince William. Photo: Netflix

6. Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry

The young actor gives life in fiction to prince harry, second son of the princes of Wales. In the series, Flynn plays Harry’s childhood.

Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry. Photo: Netflix

Who completes the cast of ‘The Crown’, season 6?

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Salim Daw as Mohamed al-Fayed

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

James Murray as Prince Andrew

Meg Bellamy as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

