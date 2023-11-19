The season 6 of ‘The Crown‘ premiered and released its first four episodes. This Netflix series created by Peter Morgan narrates the most important events during the reign of Isabel II, as well as the lives of the monarch’s closest relatives. Currently, said fiction is in the course of its last installment, which will be divided into 2 parts. The first, which has already been released, tells the period before the tragic death of Princess Diana, as well as the consequences of said event.
If you are a fan of the series, then you cannot miss this article, in which we will tell you which actors participate in the final season and which characters they play in the story.
Who are the actors and characters of ‘The Crown’, season 6?
1. Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II
The British actress, who played Dolores Umbridge in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, brings the queen to life Isabel II. Staunton will repeat the role in said role, which she has performed since season 5 of the series after replacing Olivia Colman, this due to the character’s narrated stage, which required an older actress.
2. Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Jonathan Pryce76, plays the prince philip, who was the husband of Elizabeth II until his death in 2021. The Briton participated in various films, such as ‘Carrington’, ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘GI Joe’, among others. In addition, he acted in well-known series, being ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Taboo’ the last before entering ‘The Crown’.
3. Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
The 33-year-old French actress, who has Australian and Polish nationality, plays in ‘The Crown’ to Diana, the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 after a tragic car accident. The model also gave life to Ayesha in volumes 2 and 3 of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, and was also part of the cast of ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘Everest’, ‘Tenet’, etc.
4. Dominic West as Prince Charles
the english actor Dominic Westwho participated in the films ‘Star Wars: the Phantom Menace’, ‘Chicago’, ‘300’, ‘Johnny English Reborn’, ‘Tomb Raider’, among others, is the Prince carlos in the Netflix series, ‘The Crown’thus repeating the role he has occupied since season 5.
5. Rufus Kampa as Prince William
Kampa is the second actor to play the prince williameldest son of Charles and Diana, who in season 6 of ‘The Crown’ It is found during the adolescence stage.
6. Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry
The young actor gives life in fiction to prince harry, second son of the princes of Wales. In the series, Flynn plays Harry’s childhood.
Who completes the cast of ‘The Crown’, season 6?
- Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret
- Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles
- Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne
- Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed
- Salim Daw as Mohamed al-Fayed
- Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair
- James Murray as Prince Andrew
- Meg Bellamy as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
