The 34-year-old Djokovic returned to the hotel in Melbourne yesterday with asylum seekers in which he had to stay for several days last week. He remained in detention until the appeal case. A pre-trial hearing was already held by the federal judge on Saturday morning. Topics of discussion included the question of whether the case would be heard by one judge or a full tribunal of three judges. The lawyers for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke argued for the first option, Djokovic’s lawyers for the second. It is no longer possible to appeal against the decision of a full court. Ultimately, the choice fell on that option.