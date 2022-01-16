Cassation, the shadows on the sentence of the Council of State

The ruling of the Council of State continues to discuss with which the leaders of the Supreme Court have been cleared. Today Repubblica highlights obscure circumstances on the sentence, citing two papers that “testify that not just any judge, but the” draftsman “, as they write to the Council of State, of both sentences, the councilor of the Spada palace Alberto Urso, in 2018 had passed the competition to enter the Cds quota following various written and oral tests, evaluated by an examining commission which also included Angelo Spirito, that is, the advisor of the Supreme Court who came out the winner from the rejection of Curzio and Cassano ” .

The conflict of interest of the judge of the Council of State

Giuliano Foschini and Liana Milella continue: “Because the college – made up of the president Luciano Barra Caracciolo, and the councilors Angela Rotondano, Stefano Fantini, Giovanni Grasso, and our drafter Alberto Urso – should have known that the coincidence of the two names – that of Spirito – as appellant against the appointments of the CSM, and that of its “judge”, namely Urso, even as the drafter of the sentence, should have raised a problem first of all. Alberto Urso’s abstention from the cause. For reasons of obvious expediency, and therefore of ethical necessity, even if the coincidence is not foreseen among the obligatory ones “.

This was not the case and the Italian justice system is experiencing an embarrassing new page.