the serbian Novak Djokovic He resisted the pain of an injury this Saturday to prevail over the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and advance to the round of 16 australian opento which he also agreed Roberto Bautista after putting an end to the feat of Andy Murray.

In the most important challenge so far in his journey towards a tenth title in Melbourne, The Serb, number 5 in the world, beat an erratic Dimitrov (No. 28) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4 in more than three hours of play.

But despite the danger from his talented but often inconsistent Balkan friend, the biggest threat to “Nole” was his left thigh, injured earlier in the month, forcing him to limit a few runs and seek attention from masseurs.

“I’ve managed to survive and get ahead somehow. I’ll take it game by game,” said the Serb at a subsequent press conference, describing the pain as “a roller coaster” with constant ups and downs

The mistery

A video filmed from the stands was once again the protagonist, raising suspicions due to the receipt of a bottle with a message that an assistant brought him to his chair during a break, after receiving it from the corner where the player’s technical team was located.

The situation immediately brought to mind that scene in the French tournament, last November.

What was seen then in the video posted on Twitter was that during a moment of the game, which would end up lasting two hours and 19 minutes, they sent him the container through a ball boy.

The fact itself did not have anything that could attract attention, since it is usual for tennis players to receive isotonic drinks or vitamin shakes by their teams in the middle of matches, especially in those with greater physical demand, but it did cause distrust the way in which some members of Nole’s team acted while the Argentine physiotherapist Ulises Badio prepared the mixture that would later reach the tennis player: when Djokovic’s physical trainer, the Italian Marco Panichi, noticed that there were people filming and/or photographing the scene, he became uncomfortable and ordered another person from the staff to bend over to cover what he was doing, and another person moved back.

While, Goran Ivanisevicthe Serbian’s coach, only watched with Panichi.

This time, on the Australian night, whoever is in the stands to the left of the coach takes the bottle and carefully wraps a piece of paper around it, next to the label, and takes a few seconds, as if hiding it, until he gets up from his chair, as had happened at another time to bring him some medication. Then, yes, he approaches the edge of the stands and, almost hanging from there, passes the container to someone accredited inside the court.

This man, with permission to be in there, fixes his eyes on the sector where the players were resting and makes a sign, as if asking if he should deliver at that moment or later. Approved for it to be at that moment, he crosses the court from the other side to where the judge is, who signals for him to hand it over to Djokovic. The Serbian thanks, looks towards the sector where his team is and while he shakes the bottle he takes the message and reads some mysterious instruction that seems to attract his attention more than the content itself.

Novak puts the container aside, stays for several seconds reading what it said, even while wiping his forehead, and remains pensive for a moment, before putting the paper aside and picking up the bottle that came with the message again. .

The rule of “Coaching” is clear. Verbal, short phrases when the player is on the side of the field of his box and signs when he is on the other side. I am not clear about “Messages in a Bottle”. Can someone clarify it for me? The person receiving the bottle is Supervisor Armstrong. pic.twitter.com/NYmdzviRfE — LuisAlfredoAlvarez🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@LuisAlvarez_1) January 21, 2023

Summary of agencies and La Nación, Argentina

GDA