Skiing | Riitta-Liisa Roponen, 44, dazzled on the SM track and glowed with enthusiasm and joy at the finish line

Riitta-Liisa Roponen has received additional motivation for training from her 19-year-old daughter’s enthusiasm for competition.

Tampere

From internationals retired from racetracks Riitta-Liisa Roponen, 44, skied fourth in the 15-kilometer (v) SC competition on Saturday. At the finish, he exuded enthusiasm and joy.

“It was great skiing! There was an incredible atmosphere on the track. There wasn’t a single episode where there wasn’t a supporter,” Roponen sneered.

There was also a party along the track Toni Roponen. What the husband was trying to convey, however, remained a mystery to Riitta-Liisa Ropose, as the screams were drowned in the crowd.

“Toni’s voice is always somehow encouraging, no matter what comes out of it. Now there was so much noise that I couldn’t hear exactly what he was shouting, but the weight of his voice alone motivated me.”

At the time of the interview, Toni Roponen had already left Kaup’s woods and ran to kiss his wife in the middle of the journalists’ questions.

“What a pensioner,” he whispered into Riitta-Liisa Roposen’s ear.

Although Riitta-Liisa Roponen no longer considers herself a professional skier, she still accumulates 12–15 training hours every week. Most of them – especially in this winter time – are skiing.

However, the attitude towards training has changed after wrapping up the international competition career.

“As a professional athlete, you always knew a week ahead what exercises were in the morning and in the afternoon. Now the everyday is going so that I go to work out, but the work out doesn’t make the day any longer. If there is something to do in the afternoon, I don’t go to work out, I do something else and I don’t reserve time for recovery in the same way.”

About motivation there is no shortage, as Roponen will be seen next time on the race track already next weekend in Kempele. The fact that Roposte’s 19-year-old daughter has brought additional freshness to training East is excited about competing again.

“A joint competition plan was drawn up, and the goal is the pair sprint county championships to be held in Simo at the beginning of February.”

“So we’re going with Ida from the beginning of the season,” Riitta-Liisa Roponen said cheerfully.

15 Kilometer freestyle skiing to the Finnish championship Krista Pärmäkoskiwho beat the runner-up Jasmi to Joensuu in 36.4 seconds. Thirdly, sivakoi Eveliina Piippo.