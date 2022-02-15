Novak Djokovic, who was deported last January from Australia amid controversy over not being vaccinated against covid-19, said he would be willing to sacrifice big tournaments rather than be forced to be immunized, but has rejected being associated with the anti-vaccine movement.

In an interview with the British chain ‘BBC’, the player stated that he supports a person’s right to choose and that he has always been a defender of well-being and nutrition.

When asked if he would miss out on tournaments like Wimbledon or Roland Garrosthe tennis player replied: “Yes, that is the price I am willing to pay”.

The 34-year-old Serbian emphasized that he has always supported “the freedom to choose what you put in your body”, so his decisions are “more important than any title or anything else”.

But nevertheless, did not close the door to receiving the biological in the future.

departure from australia

I have never used my privileged position to force my way into Australia

The tennis player could not participate in the Australian Open in mid-January, after the authorities canceled his visa and ordered him to leave the territory.

“I am very disappointed by the court’s decision to dismiss my appeal against the minister’s decision to cancel my visa.. I respect the court’s decision and will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country”, he said at the time when notified of the Federal Court’s decision.

In the recent interview with ‘BBC’, Djokovic was sympathetic to the controversial decision and assured that he understood the severe restrictions in Australia due to the pandemic. Of course, he mentioned that he felt “sad” about how the controversy with the Australian government ended.

“I agree that there should be no special rules. I have never used my privileged position to force my way into Australia. (…) I received an email (with the invitation to the tournament) in which the possibility was opened to go with a medical exception, ”he revealed.

What’s more, He stated that he had not been deported because he had not been vaccinated, had broken any rules, or had an error on his visa statement.

“The reason I was deported was because the Immigration Ministern used his discretionary right to cancel my visa because he thought I had created an anti-vaccine movement in the country. I totally disagree,” she commented.

He also stated that he takes “very seriously” the covid-19. Therefore, according to him, he has not neglected the constant performance of PCR tests, through which the presence of the virus has been detected twice.

Djokovic remains in first place on the list of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP). At 34 years old, he surpasses Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal.

*With information from EFE

