The number 1 in world tennis prefers to give up participating in the four ‘Grand Slams’ to get vaccinated against covid-19. Novak Djokovic has offered an interview on the BBC in which he emphasizes his denial position with the effects of inoculation. The horizon appears dark to the Serbian player. Last January he was already deported from Australia for not being vaccinated and could not participate in the Open. The next big tournament will be Roland Garros, and the French authorities have already anticipated that they will not allow him to play without the covid passport either.

In any case, Djokovic assures in the interview that he prefers to miss the great Parisian event to be vaccinated by obligation. “I could give up tournaments that force me to change my position on the vaccine, it is the price I am willing to pay,” he told the British network. «The principles of my decision -he has emphasized- are based on the fact that my body is more important than any title. I try to stay in tune with my body as much as I can.”

The number 1 in the world, who has broken his silence after the deportation from Australia, assures that he is not an anti-vaccine and that I received them as a child. However, he has always defended the freedom to decide on “what you put in your body.” “The reason why I was deported is because the Ministry of Immigration canceled my visa on the grounds that it could create an anti-vaccine sentiment in the country or in the city, with which I do not agree at all,” he concludes about his bizarre expulsion from Australia by order of the Canberra government, a decision later upheld by a court.

By giving up the big tournaments, Djokovic could lose the opportunity to establish himself as the most successful tennis player in history. So far he has scored 20 ‘Grand Slams’, the same as the Swiss Roger Federer. He will surpass Rafa Nadal, who after winning the last Australian Open has 21.