2024 Novak Djokovic still full of surprises. With several defeats in championships played this year and his absence in Miamithe number one in the world of tennis continues to give something to talk about, this time due to his breakup with the coach who has accompanied him during 12 Grand Slams and countless triumphs.

This Wednesday, in an Instagram post, he announced that he is parting ways with Goran Ivanisevic, his coach since 2019. “Goran and I decided a few days ago to stop working together” and he accompanied it with two photos in which they look happy together.

The announcement adds to the bad start to the year it has had. 'Nole' was eliminated in the semifinals in the Australian Open in January, which is the first grand slam of the season by who would later become champion of the tournament, the Italian Jannik Sinner.

In Indian Wellsalso lost in the third round against an Italian, Luca Nardi, 20 years old and ranked 123rd in the ATP rankings. Then, he confirmed his absence in the Miami Masters 1000. A bump in the path of the best tennis player in the world.

Beyond the relationship as a coach and athlete, Djokovic In his farewell message, he showed affection for a friendship created with the Croatian. “The chemistry on the court had its ups and downs, but the friendship has always been rock solid,” the publication mentions.

Novak Djokovic. Photo:EFE

He also recalled that, in 2018, together with his former coach, Marian Vajdathey made the decision to invite him to be part of the coaching staff, as they were “in search of innovation and magic for service.”

He also assures that the bond with the coach became something much better. “We have not only brought the service, but also laughter, fun, many number ones at the end of the year, records broken, 12 titles of grand slam (and several finals) since then” he indicated, thanking his now former coach.

The tennis player, who has been leading the ATP rankings for 418 weeks, has not yet announced the replacement of his coach. Sportclubthe sports portal, indicated that on Tuesday he was seen training in Belgrade accompanied by the former tennis player Nenad Zzimonjic, but they also consider that it is not likely that he will be their new coach.

Novak Djokovic Photo:Getty Images via AFP

The next challenge for Djokovic will be the Master of Monte Carlo which begins on April 7 and the world of tennis is still waiting to see who will be the one to accompany him to face the rest of his career.

SPORTS