On September 8, 2023, on the first day of the qualifiers, the Brazilian team beat the Bolivian team with 5 goals that made all the fans happy.

However, someone who did not look happy at all was the footballer Richarlison, who after leaving the substitution at minute 71 for Cunha, He was caught crying uncontrollably on the substitutes' bench.

Pain

Days after this episode, the figure of Tottenham of England He would give statements assuring that the crying was due to personal situations beyond his performance on the court.

“I went through a turbulent time, now things are good at home. People who only had one eye on my money walked away from me,” she said.

The footballer who, according to media around the world, had just ended his relationship with the businessman Renato Velascowho accompanied him from the beginning.

Six months later, in an interview with ESPN, the Brazilian spoke about the bad time he had after the World Cup and how his mental health was affected by the events in his personal life. In addition, he referred to his relationship with psychology and described it as “the best.”

“After the World Cup, discovering things that happened with people who were with me for more than 7 years was crazy,” the forward mentioned, remembering the beginnings of his bad moment. “I was in depression, I'm not going to talk about taking my life but I just wanted to give up.”

The moment

His father, a very important person in his life, was the one who experienced first-hand Richarlison's desire to give up and leave everything aside. “Going to my father, the man who pursued this dream with me, saying 'dad, I want to give up' is very crazy because he had just played in the world cup, in my prime. But I reached my limit.”

However, his personal situation was not the only thing that contributed to the impact on his mental health at that time; criticism of the team for being eliminated from the World Cup also played an unfortunate role in the footballer's emotions.

“I received a lot of attacks after the cup, in addition to dealing with this personal problem at home, it affected me a lot. “I seemed like someone strong, but after the World Cup everything fell apart.”

Richarlison found the solution to his problems in psychological therapy, which, according to him, he previously saw as something that was only for crazy people: “Before I had the preconception of thinking that those who went to a psychologist were crazy, but now that I discovered this I think that “It was wonderful, the best discovery of my life.”

Months after his crying in that qualifying match for the next World Cup, the player is clear about the advice he gives to people who are going through a difficult time: “The therapist saved me because I only thought rubbish about death. I don't know, now I can say that look for a psychologist if you need one, look for one because it's good to open up that way, it's good to talk to that person.”