After leaving Carlos Alcaraz on the road and beating Casper Ruud in the final, the Serbian is once again the best tennis player in the ATP ranking. In addition, he managed to surpass one of the great absentees in this Open, Rafael Nadal, in the figures for the most Grand Slam won in the men’s branch.

Djokovic has a new Grand Slam in his pocket. Thus, he becomes the male tennis player with the most wins in these tournaments and becomes the number 1 tennis player in the world.

The start of the game came with surprises after the aggressive play of the Norwegian and current number 4 in the world, Casper Ruud. Ruud surprised Novak Djokovic and quickly broke and went 0-2 up, but if the Serbian knows anything, it is patience and persistence in his game. Minutes later, he would repeat the dose to Casper to even things up 2-2.

From then on, Novak’s rise came, to show why he is considered one of the best tennis players in the world along with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. For his part, Casper withstood the attacks and kept flowing on the main court in Paris. With a tie-breaker, the first set went to Djokovic 7-6.

In the second set, the absolute domain was in charge of the Serbian. Perfect serves converted into Aces, Parallels and a speed of reaction like the one all tennis fans have become accustomed to, the Serbian closed 6-3 and already had everything served to define the match in the third set.

The game for the next set was more even, but the quality of the Serbian raised the public when he obtained his number 6 point breaking Ruud’s serve, which gave him the opportunity to serve to be the new champion of Roland Garros 2023. The set final was 7-6, 6-3 and 7-5.