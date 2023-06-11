Construction | Helsinki transforms the agency into a high school

The current offices of the education and training sector will become a teaching space for hundreds of high school students when the administration’s employees move to Kalasatama.

11.6. 19:09 | Updated 11.6. 19:33

Helsinki move a large number of administrative employees and management under the same roof to Kalasatama.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Education and Training Board will discuss the move of the education and training industry from Vallila Töysänkatu to Kalasatama Työpajankatu.

In other words, many more people will move into the building of the urban environment industry on Työspainkatu, so that soon there will be a total of 2,330 people working in the building. In addition to education and training, the city office’s strategy department is moving.

When a group of 500 employees have left Töysänkatu during the summer, they will be replaced by high school students.

Helsinki the adult high school is expanding by hundreds of students so that the high school will also have a youth line. The new name of the high school is therefore Konepaja high school and adult high school. The high school currently operates at several addresses.

In the premises vacated by the administration on Töysänkatu, the premises will be renovated for the study of approximately 800 high school students. The facilities will be put into use in stages starting in August, but they will not be fully ready until the fall of 2025.

A house built for the urban environment industry in Kalasatama. Workers from other industries will soon move here as well.

When Vallila is ready, the premises of the adult high school on Rusthollarintie will be given up. The other premises of the adult high schools will end up being used by vocational education and other high schools, except that East Helsinki will still have its own office. In the future, approximately 390 students from Konepaja high school and adult high school will study in the new building of the language school in Myllypuro.

Unlike many other municipalities, the number of people studying in high school or vocational education in Helsinki will increase in the next few years. That is why study places have been increased in many educational institutions.

Correction 11.6. 7:30 p.m.: The City Office’s strategy department is also moving to Kalasatama. Earlier, the story incorrectly read strategy division.