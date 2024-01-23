The Serbian Novak Djokovic (n.1) did not wrinkle in the intense heat and overcame the American for the eighth time Taylor Fritz by 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2 and 6-3, in three hours and 44 minutes, to become the first semi-finalist of the Australian Open.

His rival will be known after the conclusion of the clash between the Italian Jannik Sinner (3) with Russian Andrey Rublev (5), in the last scheduled shift of the night on the Rod Laver Arena center court.

The one from Belgrade got his eleventh place in the semifinals at Melbourne Park and tied the local team Jack Crawfordin a classification led by the Swiss Roger Federer with 15 appearances in the semifinals.

Very brave

The reigning champion finished the match with 20 aces, 52 winners and 26 unforced errors.

Djokovic will have the opportunity to extend his winning streak to 34 that started in the first round of the 2019 edition, against the American Mitchell Kruegerand which became the longest last edition after surpassing the former number one Andre Agassi, who won 26 games in a row.

The Serbian got angry with his coaching staff, seeing that they were not paying attention to him.

His reaction was detailed in this video that goes around the world.

