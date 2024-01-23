His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the company’s Board of Directors meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Council approved the company’s work plan and annual budget for the year 2024. It also discussed a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Group, His Excellency Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, and His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.