Mexico.- There are only days left for the MX League return to activity after a long break of several months due to the Qatar World Cup 2022. With this, it will also be possible to see again the 18 Mexican soccer teams starting a new path in search of the title, but it will also see the Pachucacurrent Mexican soccer champion begin to defend his title.

The painting of the Tuzos facing the Closing 2023 He is the one who will take the spotlight, knowing that it is because he is the current monarch of Mexican soccer, but it is also due to him thanks to the great way in which his soccer displays, we must remember that Guillermo Almada’s team has just played two finals and at a very good level, one was lost but the other was kept by what will be the club to beat.

But with so much activity in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and friendly matches and even more so than the calendar was revealed a long time ago and many have forgotten it. Now we remind you when and where the path of Pachuca in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX to seek to make history fighting for a two-time championship that has now become fashionable after Atlas achieved it a few tournaments ago.

According to the calendar that Liga MX announced and with the one that is already uploaded on the official page, the Pachuca team will have its debut match of the Clausura 2023 and first as champion on January 9, this as part of the closing of Matchday 1 for what will be played on Monday at 9:10 p.m. (Central Mexico) against the Puebla team that will be the duel and will wear the patch that accredits them as champion.

It will not be until Matchday 8 when the Apertura 2022 final will have its revenge, the Pachuca team will receive Toluca in Hidalgo on February 19 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico).

Pachuca in terms of movements at the moment is very calm, there have not been many changes with respect to registrations, but in regards to casualties they remain somewhat active, first the practically confirmed decline of Victor Guzman that he is going to Chivas although at the moment it is not official and the possibility that Luis Chavez have to leave the team for Europe, although nothing has been confirmed for now.