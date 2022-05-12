DFC Bayern have signed Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax Amsterdam as their first signing for the coming season. As the “Kicker” reports, Munich and the 24-year-old defender have agreed on a four-year contract up to and including June 30, 2026. The Moroccan international’s arrival has been in the offing for some time. He is free of charge as his contract in the Netherlands expires this summer.

“We are very happy that he has decided to go with us in the next few years. There are still a few things to do. But he is a player who will help us and strengthen our team,” said sports director Hasan Salihamidzic to “Münchner Merkur” and “tz”. The commitment is on its last legs. “It looks very good.”

After Borussia Dortmund’s transfer offensive, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann can now plan his first signing for the new season. BVB had brought national defender Niklas Süle from Munich, Nico Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg) and Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg), which is opposed to the expected departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City. Nagelsmann had admitted “a few construction sites” in the Bayern squad. He wouldn’t mind “if we bought one or two counter-pressing machines,” as the 34-year-old said with a wink. He hopes for new stimulus points in the squad.

In addition to Mazraoui, his teammate Ryan Gravenberch is also set to move from Amsterdam to Munich. The clubs still have to agree on a transfer fee. The 19-year-old midfielder is under contract with Ajax until mid-2023. According to “Sport Bild”, Borna Sosa (24) from VfB Stuttgart and Konrad Laimer (24) from RB Leipzig should also be on Nagelsmann’s wish list.







“We don’t have an infinite amount of money”

Mazraoui could close the gap on the right side of defence, where Bayern have been looking for a convincing personnel solution since Hansi Flick’s days as coach. World champion Benjamin Pavard, who also plays on the right in the French national team, has been pushing into central defense for a long time. A commitment from Mazraoui allows Nagelsmann to plan more in the center of defense with Pavard.

The “Sport Bild” also reports on a “tense relationship” between Nagelsmann and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. It is “above all about different expectations and opposing views in the formation of the squad”. Even with Nagelsmann’s predecessor Flick, there had been differences between him and the sports director on squad issues.

Salihamidzic recently pointed out the budget challenges. “We don’t have an infinite amount of money. We have extended some contracts. We tried to keep the core of the team,” said Salihamidzic and explained with a view to the additions: “We have to see what is possible. We want to be creative and we have ideas.”







Mazraoui described his future employer as a “dream club”. “Now is the right time to say it. We have become champions. And I’m going – absolutely – to a dream club,” he told TV channel ESPN after winning the Dutch championship on Wednesday evening with Ajax Amsterdam.

The club had secured their 36th title early on the penultimate matchday by beating SC Heerenveen 5-0. For Mazraoui it was the last home game on home soil in which he was substituted in the 57th minute. “Everyone knows that this is my last home game. It felt like a goodbye all day,” said the defender.