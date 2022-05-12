Firefighters rested under frightening orange skies and cars drove out of Angel Fire, New Mexico, as the United States’ largest active wildfire advanced toward a ski resort and nearby Taos.

With winds of more than 80 kilometers per hour blowing through the dry forests, there was no way to stop the fire raging in the Sangre de Cristo mountains that destroyed hundreds of homes.

The fire, the second largest in the state’s history, broke out unusually early in the year and has been going on for more than a month, raising fears that the drought-stricken southwestern United States will witness a difficult and prolonged fire season.

As thick smoke hung in the sky and ash swirled around her feet, Almeida Martinson, 35, who runs a construction company, said she planned to pack some things, take her dogs and cat and leave. “I am very worried and afraid, this is my country,” she added.

At Angel Fire’s runway, strong winds prevented firefighting helicopters from taking off.

Firefighters said the village of Chacón was in immediate danger as local residents were trapped in flames from two sides after they insisted on staying there to defend centuries-old farms.

To the north, residents of the Taos Valley cut down trees around their homes to protect them from the fire after residents of the area, about six kilometers from the center of Taos, were told to prepare to evacuate.

The fire burned more than 236,928 acres, an area larger than the five New York City boroughs combined. It was 33 percent contained.