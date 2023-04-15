The Paris cathedral, a symbol of Gothic art and a tourist icon of the French capital, could reopen its doors at the end of 2024, as planned after the 2019 fire. Reconstruction works are advancing and, from the medieval monument, the President Macron assured that: “notre dame will revive” and affirmed that there are plans to create a museum.

Four years after the dystopian scenes of Notre-Dame partially burning, the reconstruction tasks continue and would be completed by next year, according to the report delivered by the Cour des Comptes, a public establishment that created by law to execute the works from January 1, 2020.

This would meet the goal of reopening the cathedral by 2024, but with no hope of finishing before the Olympic Games (between July and August).

In parallel, Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of creating a museum about the icon, which has been a source of inspiration for works by Victor Hugo and other contemporaries.

From the flames to the wood

The reconstruction process has been aimed at restoring the pieces of the structure, which were affected or consumed in the fire, although tThe exact causes of the accident are still unknown. The hypothesis that it was caused by a cigarette butt left on the roof remains the most plausible.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron, French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chief Architect Philippe Villeneuve, wearing hardhats, chat with conservation experts as they visit Restoration works on the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, damaged in a devastating fire four years ago, in Paris, France, on April 14, 2023. AFP – SARAH MEYSSONNIER

As it was, the first phase of the reconstruction project focused on repairing the central structure and awarding the bidding works for each part of the structure.

The second stage, which is currently underway, focuses on three objectives: cleaning and restoring the interior of the structure, improving and rebuilding the masonry and vaults that collapsed, and; lastly, build the spire and the frames that accompany it.

(FILE) In this file photo taken on April 15, 2019, the bell tower and spire collapse as smoke and flames engulf the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral. Four years after the fire that devastated it, Notre-Dame de Paris will be able to recover its spire, which collapsed with part of its frame, and which should rise again in the sky of Paris at the end of the year. AFP – GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

To achieve the medieval roof covering, the part most affected by the flames, two thousand oaks have been felled with special axes.

However, the biggest feat in the plan is the construction of the spire, completely destroyed in 2019. EIt would be located 96 meters away, exactly like the original; and the base, consisting of 110 pieces, according to The Independent would be installed this Saturday, just when the four years of the conflagration.

5 ans pour faire revive Notre-Dame. It’s titanesque. Nous sommes en train de le faire. Artisans, restaurateurs, ouvriers et compagnons, all the teams on the place nous l’ont assured à nouveau ce matin: nous serons au rendezvous de 2024 ! pic.twitter.com/qU1MvnPy2p —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 14, 2023 In this twitter thread, the French president describes the progress of the works to deliver the rebuilt Notre-Dame cathedral.





On the other hand, the statues of the twelve apostles and the four evangelists, assembled by the architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, in the 19th century, which had been removed before the fire, remain intact.

This photo shows scaffolding inside the nave of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire four years ago, in Paris, France, on April 14, 2023. AFP – SARAH MEYSSONNIER

The stained glass windows that were affected have been replaced by new ones, created with the support of the Cologne Cathedral in Germany, in accordance with the D.W. . The workshop of this cathedral is in the titanic task of reconstituting the clerestory windows with abstract shapes, a work by the Frenchman Jacques Le Chevallier carried out during the 1960s. It is estimated that the windows will arrive in the capital of light at the end of July .

Reconstitute, amid controversy

Since the fire, questions have been raised about the causes of the accident, the funds to carry out the project, the reconstruction methods and materials.

It is known that the resources for financing the project come from the wave of solidarity that the reconstruction tasks aroused. To date, 850 million euros have been raised to rebuild this baroque institution, which are guarded by the Cour des Comptes entity.

Parisians and tourists visit the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on April 12, 1950 in Paris and look out over the Seine to the east. You can see the Pont de la Tournelle, the Pont de Sully and the Gare de Lyon. AFP – –

On the other hand, in 2021, two years after the fire, the discussion about the materials andAmong the ecologists, who asked not to cut down 2,000 cedars for the reconstruction of the roof and parts of the spire; and the urbanists, who defended the use of their raw material. TOsome They defended the need to create a new spire with contemporary materials such as aluminum and glass to improve natural lighting, but the traditional vision prevailed.

Scaffolding inside the nave of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, damaged in a devastating fire on April 15, 2019, in Paris, France, April 14, 2023. EFE – SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL

If the plans continue with the current progress, the cathedral, which is included in the Unesco Heritage list and received an average of 12 million visitors a year, It would receive tourists again at the end of 2024.

With EFE, AFP and media local.