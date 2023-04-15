They locate three charred bodies in the community of Rangel, in Diaz Encarnacion.

Initially, municipal police received a report of a lifeless person on the path to the hermitage, corresponding to the Bajío de San José.

Upon the arrival of the uniformed officers, they located near a huizache several coils of wire with remains of burned tires and on these the torsos of three bodiesthe skull of one of them and various completely calcined bone fragments

Due to the state in which the bodies were found it was not possible to determine age or sex.

Personnel from the Regional Special Prosecutor’s Office and Investigative Police began inquiries to identify those responsible for this multi-homicide.

For their part, experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences were in charge of raising the evidence at the scene.