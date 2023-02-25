The Political Constitution of the United Mexican States guarantees the right of every person to choose the spouse (husband or wife) that they want, without any restriction, such freedom not even being limited to their gender.

The foregoing, without the State or any law, can force the consort to be of a different sex, in such a way that a woman can choose to marry another woman, and the same in the case of two men.

This right, envisaged as essential and fundamental for the human being, lies in the possibility that any individual, without coercion or unjustified controls, can be whatever they want to be. Be happy on your own terms.

In such a way that, with this, the realization of a certain life project that the human being, as an autonomous entity, plans for himself, is protected, thus protecting the way and the way in which the person will achieve his goals and objectives that, for her, are or can be relevant.

To hold otherwise would be unconstitutional, since no Law or Authority can impose a model of a couple or spouse on any person, establishing unnecessary restrictions for their free choice; since it is a very personal decision that concerns only the individual, who will be the one who, according to his life project, the manner and manner in which he has determined to achieve it, decides the characteristics that his consort should have.

In the decision-making for the choice of spouse there are many elements that can only be valued and qualified by each individual, who enjoys their own autonomy that indicates the virtues and characteristics that a person must have to make the transcendent decision to contract marriage, with respect to which, in no way can the State have intervention, since to do so would be imposing a couple standard that would violate the individuality of people and their right to be the ones who freely and autonomously choose their project of life, as well as the person with whom you will achieve it.

For these reasons, the choice of spouse is a decision that enjoys constitutional protection and, therefore, must be promoted, protected, respected and guaranteed by all Mexican authorities in accordance with article 1 of our highest law.

