When Yolanda Florín, 42, was pregnant with her third child, she decided to move house. She was 2016 and she lived with her husband and her two children in a 50-square-meter apartment in Villaverde (Madrid), which she bought in 2002 and whose mortgage they continue to pay. They asked for a second loan to buy a bigger apartment, in the same district, and they thought it would be a good idea to rent the first house to cover the monthly bills. After a reform, they leased it to a woman for 520 euros per month.

In May 2019 the tenant stopped paying. The eviction was scheduled for May 2020, but the pandemic “stopped everything” because she requested reports to be declared vulnerable and not be evicted. “She is not vulnerable, she works as a tarot reader and since 2007 she has not listed, she charges in b”, denounces Yolanda. “She has since started my fight with the Eduardo Minguito Social Services Center to show that she is not vulnerable.” Finally, she withdrew that condition in April 2022 because she, in addition, “has rejected all the housing resources that have been offered to her.” Since November, the case has been in the Court of First Instance number 83, pending the judge to accommodate the allegations. “It is an economic grievance, I have two mortgages, three jobs plus my husband’s, and my children need social assistance for the school canteen.” Defaults amount to 25,000 euros.

The Community of Madrid has granted Yolanda the economic compensation to which she is entitled for delaying the suspension of the eviction as a result of situations of vulnerability. She has recognized 9,000 euros for the period from June 2021 to December 2022. “I have not received them yet,” she says.

Non-payment of rent has always existed, but the pandemic first and the war later have raised the tension in an extremely complex matter and in which all parties lose. Those affected by unpaid rents have baptized this phenomenon as restlessness, a term that does not legally exist. There are no official figures on how many owners are in this situation. The Platform for People Affected by the Occupation, made up of 2,200 members, calculates that there are some 80,000 people affected in Spain and estimates that the economic losses due to non-payment of rent are around 2,400 million euros (considering an average administrative process of three years). If one takes into account that after the eviction many floors are “destroyed”, according to those affected, the bill would rise to 4,800 million.

These owners are not big holders. In most cases they own one or two rented houses. “We only defend small owners,” according to Ricardo Bravo, spokesperson for the platform. There are two parties to this pressure cooker: tenants who do not pay their rent for months, alleging vulnerability, and landlords who say they are suffocated and denounce having become, by force, a social shield.

The positions are irreconcilable. Tenant associations reject the term of restlessness because they consider that vulnerable people who cannot afford the rent are criminalized and believe that there is a political bias in the complaint. “The economic damage to the landlord cannot be more important than the damage done to those homeless people. In addition, the debt accumulates and they are seized for the rest of their lives,” says Carlos Castillo, from the Madrid Tenants Union. Carme Arcarazo, from the Barcelona Tenants Union, recalls that there is no such thing as a vulnerable landlord. “People default because they can’t afford the wild rents, not because they want to. They experience it as a failure, especially single mothers, which is the profile of a vulnerable person”.

On March 31, 2020, the Government approved Royal Decree-Law 11/2020 adopting urgent measures to deal with covid. One of them is the suspension of evictions and releases of vulnerable tenants. This decree has had successive extensions and, in principle, It will be valid until June 30. This means that since 2020, it is not possible to evict a tenant who does not pay rent if he shows that he is vulnerable (among the requirements are proof of unemployment, family unit income that does not exceed three times the IPREM…). “False vulnerable people are sneaking in, it is very easy to be declared as such because they work in bo, the husband registers at the mother’s house…”, denounced those consulted affected.

They recognize that there are families that have really gone through difficulties and that they have the right to a housing solution, but that it should be the State that facilitates it and not them. They neither want nor can, they say, be the pillar that sustains them. “We are collateral damage, and we do not understand that a breach of contract with voluntary delinquency and strategies to stay in a house without paying for it have no consequences,” says the spokesman for the owners, a high school teacher in Madrid. In addition, “among the landlords there are vulnerable families. Some have had to give the house in dation in payment ”, he says. However, Eduardo Fernández-Fígares, a lawyer specializing in evictions for non-payment of rent, has detected that “there are more and more cases in which the judge does not suspend the launch because they consider that the owner is equal to or more vulnerable than the tenant.”

Ricardo Bravo explains what the situation is that they are experiencing: “There are those who have taken advantage of this government measure to stop paying voluntarily until a judgment is reached. Later, they request a vulnerability report from the municipal social services and paralyze the eviction.” The social services have all the power of decision, although the last word is taken by the judge. “In the event that vulnerability is denied, they have extended the stay in the house (up to a year or more),” continues the spokesman for those affected. If the tenant is declared a vulnerable person, another problem arises: social services have to offer a housing resource, but there are no public flats for everyone. “They stay in our houses because there is a legal limbo,” he says.

The ordeal of Marina, a 38-year-old woman who lives in Torrevieja (Alicante), ended two months ago, when she recovered a house located in Almería after three years without collecting rent. “We rented the house for 600 euros. It was newly renovated, everything was new. It was premiered by a couple and their two children”. They only paid the first month. Then came the pandemic. Marina filed an eviction lawsuit for non-payment plus a rent claim, but her tenants requested the vulnerability report. He insists that social services never collated the data. Her defaulters have ended up abandoning the house, leaving 22,000 euros owed, plus 10,000 in repairs.

saturated services

How many vulnerable people are in these circumstances? The autonomous communities must report monthly to the Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda on the communications received, the reports issued, the issuance period and the measures adopted by the social services. From this ministry they say that there is not enough data because not all the communities have communicated it. There is no X-ray of the problem.

Those affected denounce the saturation of social service centers. “They are not checking the information, they are not checking the data,” says Elina Villegas, 28 years old. Elina’s parents, aged 61 and 62, rented their lifelong home in Torrelavega (Cantabria) when her grandfather began to have symptoms of Parkinson’s. The floor was not adapted. They rented the house in 2018 to a family of seven members and moved to the Cantabrian town of Los Corrales de Buelna. The rent was 500 euros per month. In October 2019, the tenants communicated their intention to stop paying. “We denounced it in December 2019 and the launch was scheduled for May 2020, but it was suspended due to the pandemic decree,” says Elina. The defaulters (today there are three residing in her house) achieved vulnerability, although it was a mistake by social services. “They copied a report of a foreclosure, it was not even my case. It has no veracity because I have proof that they work and have money. Meanwhile, Elina has to live with her parents and the only solution they offer is to process financial compensation. The debt already exceeds 21,000 euros. “From here until they are evicted, the debt will be around 30,000 euros,” she adds.

Sources from the Ministry of Social Rights say that there may be specific problems of saturation, but they rule out that it is general. The tenant associations insist that the solution involves regulating rental prices and that there is a public housing park that is a real alternative for people in vulnerable situations.

