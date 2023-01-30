BMW has come up with something new: kidneys that run across the entire width of the car.

You can say what you want, but we don’t live in a boring time when it comes to car design. Designs that used to only be seen on concept cars are now simply being put into production. That is not always a good thing, but at least it is not boring.

The brand that loosens tongues the most is of course all of us BMW. It’s always been like that, but nowadays they’re making it very big. You must be very blinded by brand love for the iX or the new one i7 nice to find. Or maybe you shouldn’t be a BMW enthusiast at all.

If you thought that the current kidneys can’t get any bigger, you’re wrong. A patent has surfaced showing that BMW has come up with even larger kidneys. On the patent drawing we see a grille that extends over the entire width of the car.

This does not mean that the headlights are simply connected to the kidneys, as is already the case with the i7. The idea is that the headlights are behind a panel that forms one whole with the kidneys. This panel is transparent in some places and not in other places.

When all lights are off, the grille and headlights form a seamless whole, as you can see in Figure 1. You only see the headlights when you turn them on. It seems that BMW also wants to show illuminated bars in the same way (see Figure 2).

With patents it is always questionable whether it will ever happen, but we certainly see BMW for it. Don’t count on this being applied to all cars. This is probably something for the future top models. Van Hooydonk previously announced that there will be more diversification between the different models.

We already got a taste of the normal family face in the form of the i Vision Dee. In addition, the headlights also form one whole with the kidneys. That seems to be the new trademark of BMW. We all wait in suspense.

