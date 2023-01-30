self criticism

A reflection and self-analysis must be made by the members of the 64th legislature, once they have finished the appearances of state officials regarding the first government report of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. And it is that the exposure of the officials resulted (in its vast majority) exhibitions “by way”in which little was questioned about the results in each of the items.

The route in the PRI

The Sinaloa PRI members will have to continue waiting until Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, national leader of the tricolor, feels like carrying out the election of the new state president. However, some supporters in Faustino Hernández’s Ahome are not going to wait long: they are willing to take sides, disown Ramiro Hernández as interim president and chart the route of the election of their new leader.

It will be necessary?

What have they found to the officials of former mayor Guillermo Benítez that the municipal president Édgar González has had to fire them, although that has already represented 3.5 million pesos in compensation payments in just three months? What a need, then, when those resources are badly needed for municipal finances to bring public works or services to more Mazatlan families who need it.

irregularities

The Guasave attorney general appeared last Friday at the offices of the Superior State Audit Office to deliver all the documentation that demonstrates the various irregularities found in the reviews that they carried out in the fiscal year 2022 of the government of Martín Ahumada. Georgina Burciaga assures that this is in order to do her job and defend the interests of the Guasavenses.

It does not notice it

When it is not one thing, it is another in the Municipal Board of Potable Water and Sewerage of Mocorito. At present, citizens complain about the fetid odors from the oxidation pond, even though there is a considerable distance between the pond and the urban area, while Héctor Prado, manager of the Jmapam, ensures that the necessary maintenance is given. It seems that it has not detected the error.