In view of the presentation of the new McLaren MCL36, from which the veils will be removed on Friday 11 February at 20:00, the British team is preparing for the event by formalizing announcements of absolute importance for its future: among these, it has first of all guaranteed the I continue my stay within the team of Lando Norriswith the British driver he has extended your own contract which will tie him to Woking until 2025 included. In this way, therefore, the 22-year-old will remain at the McLaren for another four seasons, in the same team in which he made his debut in Formula 1, as an official driver, in 2019.

However, the renewal of the promises of the number 4 was not the only one that materialized within the team, in turn protagonist of a return to success in Formula 1 at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix: specifically, in fact, the backbone of the team has also been further strengthened with other top-tier signatures such as those of the CEO Zak Brownof the team principal Andreas Seidlof the Executive Technical Director James Key and, finally, the Motorsport Executive Director Andrea Stella. All of them, just like their own driver, will remain in McLaren until 2025, without, however, exit clauses until that season, on par with Norris.

In this way, therefore, McLaren has firmly laid the foundations for its future also at the executive level. A project that particularly thrills Seidl, who thus commented on the decision, his own and that of others, linked to the desire to remain in the English team “The key for us here, having created the stability in the last two years within the team, it is not only the continuity and consistency on the side of the training of the drivers, but throughout the team – said the German engineer in the press conference dedicated to these announcements, reported by the newspaper gpfans.com – therefore, I am very happy to say that Lando’s long-term signing goes hand in hand with the long-term commitments from Zak, myself and my entire team regarding the leadership of this team. This is a great sign of conviction on the part of all those involved in the project, moreover on the eve of the next two years we need to bring this team back to the top in Formula 1 ″.