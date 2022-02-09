The British government plans to eliminate the current rule that forces those infected with covid-19 in England to isolate themselves at the end of February, “a month earlier than expected,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.

In a speech during the control session in the House of Commons (lower) of the British Parliament, the “tory” leader anticipated that his Executive will give details on your plan to live with the coronavirus once the next school holidays in the UK are over, from February 14 to 20.

Nowadays, infected people must isolate for five full days and they can end the isolation period if they test negative on the fifth and sixth days or on two subsequent consecutive days, up to a maximum of ten.

In principle, it was planned that the last restrictions that are still in force in this country would be lifted on March 24.

“I intend to return on the first day after the break for the school holidays to present our strategy for living with covid-19,” the “premier” said today.

Johnson explained that “assuming that the current and encouraging trend in the data (of infections and deaths) continues”, he trusts that his government “can put an end to the latest domestic restrictions, such as the legal requirement that requires self-isolation in case of giving positive in a (covid) test, a whole month ahead of schedule.”

The conservative leader faced the scrutiny of the deputies this Wednesday for the first time since he introduced small tweaks in the configuration of his cabinet, a political maneuver perceived as an attempt to placate the “Tory” parliamentarians who question Johnson’s future as leader after the scandal of the parties celebrated during the pandemic by members of the Executive.

Johnson, haunted by the party scandal during the pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose job is hanging in the balance due to the Downing Street party scandal during lockdownsdefended himself on Monday, January 31, before the deputies after the publication of a report that denounced “leadership failures.”

“I understand and I will fix it,” he assured, affirming “regret” the many parties held in 2020 and 2021 in Downing Street, where his offices and official residence are, when the anticovid rules prohibited it and many Britons could not even say goodbye to their loved ones.

After investigating a total of 16 social events, from Christmas celebrations to birthday or farewell parties, held in government offices against anti-Covid rules, senior official Sue Gray concluded that “there were failures of leadership and judgment by different parties in Downing Street and in the Cabinet Office at different times. “Some of the meetings in question represent a serious failure to meet standards,” she stressed.

WHO considers it ‘premature’ to claim victory

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, considered on Tuesday, February 1 “premature” to declare a victory against covid-19 and abandon the effort to stop the transmission of the virus.

“It is premature for any country to capitulate or declare itself victorious,” said the official at a press conference, concerned about the increase in the number of deaths in most regions of the planet.

According to the most recent WHO epidemiological report, the world’s reported covid cases fell 17 percent during the last week compared to the previous one, but deaths showed the opposite trend and rose by 7 percent.

In absolute terms, almost 68,000 deaths from covid-19 were registered, which has raised the total number of cases since the pandemic began, at the beginning of 2020, to 5.7 million.

New confirmed cases of the infectious disease were 19 million in the last week and the global cumulative total is now 392 million positive people. The actual number of infected people is higher if you take into account that not all people who have had the disease were tested.

EFE and AFP