The theme of NFT It represents a real concern for several people, especially with its possible implementation in video games.

Although there are already several jobs that incorporate this monetization system, it is not yet strong enough to be considered reliable and a recent survey proved it.

In accordance with gamespot, around 2700 game developers gave their opinion about the NFT during the Game Developer’s Conference (GDC), and not many of them approve of them.

They don’t want to include NFT

72% of those surveyed said they had no interest in implementing this payment system in their next projects, although 27% showed interest in using cryptocurrencies.

The survey did not reveal which studies the participants belonged to, but their response to NFT makes it clear that there is no real large-scale interest in this topic.

Interestingly, some of the big brands are already implementing actions to enter this field in some way, for example, Ubisoft, who recently launched the platform Quartz.

The French company is not the only one to turn to see the NFT, as Square Enix Y SEGA have also shown interest in exploring such a monetization system.

The big problem with implementing it in video games is that there is too much speculation around the real value of things, so in the long term it could be a problem.

Even fractal, the NFT platform from the co-founder of Twitter, was the target of a scam where they took money from users pretending to be part of the company, which shows that there are several weaknesses that must be addressed first.

At the moment there are not many developers who want to implement this new form of commerce within video games, and we hope that it will be so until there are guarantees that we are not going to lose what we buy.

