The town of Afrin has been under the control of Turkey and its allied Syrian opposition fighters since 2018, following a Turkish-backed military operation that drove Syrian Kurdish fighters and thousands of Kurdish residents from the area.

Since then, Afrin and its surrounding villages have been the site of attacks on Turkish and Turkish-backed targets.

Turkey has carried out three military attacks in Syria, most of them to drive Syrian Kurdish forces from its border.

The White Helmets, a Syrian civil defense group operating in opposition-controlled areas, said the missiles also caused a fire in a residential area in Afrin that its volunteers put out.

In a White Helmets video, rescuers are seen dragging a charred lifeless body from a damaged building, while others put out a raging fire that also charred two vehicles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at six, and said that two children were among the dead, and 30 people were wounded.