According to what was reiterated by journalist Tom Warren, Not all PS5 Pro-optimized games will run at 60fps: there will be exceptions and Sony will not require that kind of performance as a prerequisite for certification.

Warren reported last April a series of information, which he said came from inside sources, that detailed the process by which developers can earn the coveted “PS5 Pro Enhanced” designation for their games, and that It does not necessarily require reaching 60 frames.

According to this data, you will be able to choose whether to increase the resolution while maintaining the same frame rateenable ray tracing effects always at the same frame rate or increase the frames by possibly bringing them from 30 to 60, but this last condition will not be mandatory.

The certification, however, It will be denied if the improvements are not clear and perceptible: simply stabilizing performance will not be enough, for example, as will switching from one variable resolution to another, even if with higher average values.