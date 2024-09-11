The “fever” for the expected Beetlejuice returns arrived at the Mexico City and You can be part of a unique event with the the most fun and mischievous ghost in cinema. Don’t miss the themed weddings, costume contests and film screenings!

The Historic Center from CDMX will be dressed in dark comedy and fantasy with the expected Beetlejuice Day, which will include themed weddings, costume contests and screenings of classic films.

On the occasion of the premiere of the second part of Beetlejuice, Lotto Producciones has prepared a special event that will take place in The Strange Pizzaa themed restaurant located in the heart of the Historic Center of CDMX.

Beetlejuice Fan Event in Mexico City: date, time and place

The event will be held in Sunday, September 29 at La Extraña Pizza, located at Calle Jesús María #42, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, with two schedules so that attendees can enjoy this experience.

If you are a fan of Tim Burton’s movies, You can’t miss the chance to celebrate a symbolic wedding at the Church of the Unliving. Inspired by Adam and Barbara’s iconic wedding, you’ll be able to unite your “soul” with someone special in this spooky and unique rite.

A perfect way to honor the eccentric character in an environment that seems taken straight from the World of the Unliving.

In addition, the event will feature two special screenings. During the morning, you can enjoy the screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas and the classic Beetlejuice movie.

(photo: The strange pizza)

Later, in the afternoon performance, the unforgettable Corpse Bride and Beetlejuice again.

Also, if you have a amazing beetlejuice costume or another Burton character. Now is your time! The event will include a costume contest where the three most creative outfits will be awarded with exclusive gifts related to the Beetlejuice films and other Tim Burton titles.

(photo: The strange pizza)

In addition to the activities, attendees will be able to taste one of the specialties of La Extraña Pizza, a themed restaurant that has become famous for its permanent Halloween atmosphere.

Access to this event costs 350 pesos, which includes a special edition Beetlejuice Day cup and access to all the event activities. Reservations can be made through the klap.life platform, where you can choose between two available times:

– 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

– 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm