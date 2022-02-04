The match against Panama was crucial for the Mexican National Team to practically sign its ticket to the next World Cup in Qatar 2022, however, there was something else at stake, Gerardo Martino’s work was on the tightrope and in the end, the goal by Raúl Jiménez ensured the continuity of ‘Tata’.
However, the sensations regarding the team do not change, the operation is poor and some players have opportunities for another, while others, with more deserving for what they have done in their clubs, do not exist for ‘Tata’, as is the case of Johan Vásquez, the best central defender in the world and who on this FIFA date did not add a single minute with El Tri.
MedioTiempo reports that Vásquez returned to Italy extremely upset after not having activity, in the first game against Jamaica he was sent to the stands, while against Costa Rica and Panama he saw the match from the bench, not even the absence of Moreno due to The injury opened a door for Johan, whose annoyance grew when no one from the coaching staff had the courtesy to tell him the reason for his inactivity. The Mexican defender returns to Italy to seek to earn a position with his new coach, a fact that he could have achieved on this FIFA date, where he wasted 10 days of work.
#single #minute #annoyance #Johan #Vásquez #ruled #Martino
